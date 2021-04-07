Japan Leading Index Highest Since June 2018

Japan's leading index increased to the highest level in nearly three years in February, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 99.7 in February from 98.5 in January.

The latest reading was the highest since June 2018, when it was 100.5.

The coincident index decreased to 89.0 in February from 90.3 in the previous month.

The lagging index rose to 91.6 in February from 91.4 in the prior month. This was the highest reading since July last year.

