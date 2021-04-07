Austria Wholesale Prices Rise For Second Month

Austria's wholesale prices rose for the second straight month in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index accelerated 6.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.2 percent growth in February.

Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 92.5 percent annually in March and prices for rubber and plastics grew 38.1 percent.

Prices for other mineral oil products increased 31.0 percent and those for iron and steel rose by 28.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.6 percent in March, following a 1.5 percent gain in the prior month.

