Czech Retail Sales Decline In February

The Czech retail sales decreased in February, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales declined by a working-day 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.4 percent fall in January.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 5.8 percent annually in February. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in February.

Sales of non-food fell 4.0 percent and sales of food goods declined 1.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 1.3 percent.

Economic News

