Thai Stock Market Due For Support On Thursday

The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 40 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed and flat amid a lack of catalysts, although crude oil offers mild support. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 23.10 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 1,556.56 after trading between 1,555.57 and 1,570.69. Volume was 37.133 billion shares worth 107.774 billion baht. There were 1,466 decliners and 345 gainers, with 229 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.16 percent, while Thailand Airport tanked 3.66 percent, Asset World surrendered 2.40 percent, Bangkok Asset Management retreated 1.40 percent, Bangkok Bank declined 1.18 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.47 percent, Bangkok Expressway tumbled 2.96 percent, BTS Group dropped 1.60 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.86 percent, Kasikornbank lost 1.38 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 1.67 percent, PTT Oil & Retail fell 1.57 percent, PTT slid 1.25 percent, PTT Exploration and Production dipped 0.44 percent, PTT Global Chemical eased 0.41 percent, SCG Packaging was down 1.05 percent, Siam Commercial Bank weakened 1.79 percent, Siam Concrete slipped 0.75 percent and TMB Bank and Gulf were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 16.02 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 33,446.26, while the NASDAQ eased 9.54 points or 0.07 percent to end at 13,688.84 and the S&P 500 was up 6.01 points or 0.15 percent to close at 4,079.95.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders sought more clarity about the near-term outlook for the markets - which have risen to record highs in recent sessions, but traders may be worried the markets are becoming overbought.

Traders also kept an eye on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, although the central bank only reiterated that it is unlikely to change its ultra-loose monetary policy anytime soon.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, supported by data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.44 or 0.7 percent at $59.77 a barrel.

Loser to home, Thailand will see March results for its consumer confidence index later today; in February, the index score was 49.4.

