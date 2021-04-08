European Economics Preview: Germany's Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders for February. Economists forecast orders to climb 1.2 percent on month, following a 1.4 percent rise in January.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Finland and industrial production from Norway are due.

At 2.45 am ET, French customs office is scheduled to issue foreign trade report for February. The trade deficit totaled EUR 4 billion in January.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes industrial production and new orders figures for February.

At 3.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Germany's construction PMI data for March.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. The index is seen rising to 54.6 in March from 53.3 in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area producer prices for February. Economists forecast producer prices to rise 0.6 percent on month, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in January.

