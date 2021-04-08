Estonia Inflation Rises In March

Estonia's consumer prices increased in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index grew 1.1 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.6 percent rise in February.

"Compared to March 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by 18.3 percent more expensive electricity that reached homes," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Diesel fuel prices declined 4.7 percent, while petrol prices rose 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.9 percent growth in the previous month.

