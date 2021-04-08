More Than 1 Mln Greenworks, Powerworks Pressure Washer Spray Guns Recalled

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd. is recalling about 1.06 million units of Greenworks and Powerworks pressure washer spray guns citing injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The agency noted that the spray gun connector can break, causing the hose and/or parts of the connector to become dislodged during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

The recall was initiated after Hongkong Sun Rise received 15 reports of the pressure washer spray gun connector breaking, allowing the hose and/or parts of the connector to become dislodged when under pressure during use. The incidents resulted in 13 reports of injuries, including 7 of which required medical treatment for post-concussion, broken bones and/or injuries to the eyes and mouth.

The recall involves the Greenworks brand 2000 PSI plastic pressure washer spray gun included in the Greenworks brand 2000 PSI Plastic Gun Accessory kit, Greenworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1500 -1800 PSI, and certain Powerworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1700-1800 PSI.

The model number is printed on the back of the pressure washer unit, near the top, while the brand, Greenworks or Powerworks, appears on the side of the pressure washer spray gun.

On recalled units, when the spray gun is removed from the hose, the interior connector is made of black plastic, not metal.

The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Lowe's Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, and other online retailers from January 2017 through February 2021. The plastic gun accessory kit was sold for about $40 and the pressure washers were sold for between $100 and $180.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled spray guns and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free replacement of the spray gun handle.

