Norway Industrial Production Growth Slows

Norway's industrial production growth slowed sharply in February, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

Industrial production grew 1.5 percent year-on-year following a 5.9 percent increase in January.

Manufacturing output increased 0.8 percent after a 1 percent gain in the previous month.

Production decreased 1.5 percent in the extraction and related services sectors. Consumer goods output grew 5.1 percent.

In February, production of intermediate goods and capital goods fell 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent in February after a 1.0 percent growth in January.

Economic News

