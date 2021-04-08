Hungary Trade Surplus Decreases In February

Hungary's trade surplus decreased in February, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 856 million in February from EUR 1.11 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 400 million.

In January, the trade surplus was EUR 855 million.

Exports grew 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 5.2 percent decrease in January.

Imports increased 3.9 percent annually in February, after a 10.5 percent fall in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 9.3 percent and imports gained 10.0 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the accelerated a working-day adjusted 3.9 percent annually in February, after a 2.8 percent decline in January.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted gained 4.8 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent yearly in February, after a 6.7 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

