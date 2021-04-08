Sweden Industrial Production Accelerates In February

Sweden's industrial production increased in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.7 percent rise in January.

The overall private sector output fell 1.2 percent yearly in February, following a 3.0 percent decrease in the previous month.

The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from motor vehicle industry, by 7.4 percent year-on-year in February.

Services output fell 3.1 percent annually in February and construction output gained 5.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.0 percent in February, after a 1.9 percent fall in the prior month.

The total private sector output rose 001 percent from the previous month.

Manufacturing output increased 0.7 percent monthly in February, after a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 5.3 annually in February.

Orders received from the domestic market decreased 0.6 percent in February, while those from foreign rose 9.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in February.

Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption increased a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent monthly in February.

On an annual basis, household consumption declined 1.9 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.