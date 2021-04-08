Taiwan Inflation Eases In March

Taiwan's consumer price inflation eased in March, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 1.26 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.4 percent growth in February. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged at 1.4 percent.

Prices for fuels and lubricants grew 17.08 percent yearly in March and those of transportation gained 11.68 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for fruits declined 4.55 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.59 percent in March.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 1.07 percent annually in March and decreased 0.6 percent from the previous month.

In the first quarter, consumer prices grew 0.82 percent yearly. Core CPI rose 0.91 percent.

Separate data showed that the wholesale prices gained 4.36 percent annually in March, after a 0.02 percent fall in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.55 percent in March.

