China Yuan Loan Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday see March figures for new yuan loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Loans are forecast at CNY2.50 trillion, up from CNY1.360 trillion in February.

Japan will release March numbers for bank lending and producer prices. In February, bank lending was up 6.2 percent on year, while producer prices rose 0.4 percent on month and fell 0.7 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were down 16.4 percent on year.

Economic News

