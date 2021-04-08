China Inflation Climbs 0.4% On Year In March

Consumer prices in China were up 0.4 percent on year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, inflation sank 0.5 percent - shy of forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent after jumping 0.6 percent in February.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 4.4 percent on year in March - beating expectations for an increase of 3.5 percent and up sharply from the 1.7 percent gain a month earlier.

Economic News

