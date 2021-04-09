Malaysia Industrial Production Rises In February

Malaysia's industrial production increased in February, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.2 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing output gained 4.5 percent yearly in February, after a 3.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output decreased 6.0 percent and electricity output fell 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 6.4 percent in February.

