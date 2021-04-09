European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.5 percent month-on-month, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in January.

Germany's exports are forecast to gain 1 percent on month and imports to rise 2.4 percent in February.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for March. Inflation is expected to rise 3.5 percent annually, following a 3.3 percent rise in February.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases industrial production for February. Economists forecast output to gain 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue industrial production for February. Output is seen falling 1.3 percent annually, following a 2.2 percent drop in January.



In the meantime, consumer prices and retail sales are due from Hungary. Inflation is seen rising to 3.7 percent in March from 3.1 percent in February.

At 3.30 am ET, UK Halifax house prices data is due for March.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales for February. Sales had decreased 3 percent on month in January.

