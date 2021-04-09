Estonia Industrial Production Decreases In February

Estonia's industrial production declined in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 9.0 percent year-on-year in February.

Manufacturing output decreased 10.0 percent annually in February.

Production in mining declined 33.0 percent, while those of energy sector grew 36.0 percent.

"Among the activities with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of food products, electrical equipment and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged monthly in February.

