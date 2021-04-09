German Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly In February

German industrial production decreased unexpectedly in February, figures from Destatis revealed on Friday.

Industrial output dropped 1.6 percent month-on-month in February, while economists had forecast an increase of 1.5 percent. Production had decreased 2 percent in January.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial output was down by 1.8 percent from the previous month.

Within industry, the production of capital goods dropped 3.2 percent and that of intermediate goods by 1.0 percent. On the other hand, consumer goods output grew 0.2 percent.

Outside industry, energy production was down by 1.0 percent and construction output decreased 1.3 percent.

