German Exports Rise In February

Germany's exports continued to grow in February and imports rebounded more than expected, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

Exports increased 0.9 percent on month, but slower than the 1.6 percent rise in January. This was also slightly weaker than the economists' forecast of 1 percent.

Meanwhile, imports rebounded 3.6 percent after falling 3.5 percent in January. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 2.4 percent for February.

The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted about EUR 19.2 billion from EUR 21.3 billion a month ago. The expected level was EUR 20 billion.

Year-on-year, exports slid 1.2 percent, following a 7.9 percent decrease in January. Imports were up 0.9 percent versus a 9.2 percent fall a month ago.

The trade surplus totaled unadjusted EUR 18.1 billion compared to EUR 20.3 billion in the same period last year.

The current account surplus declined to EUR 18.8 billion from EUR 21.6 billion last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.