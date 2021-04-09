Romania Trade Deficit Widens In February

Romania's trade deficit widened in February, as imports rose and exports declined, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.889 billion in February from EUR 1.295 billion in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 1.18 billion.

Exports declined 2.5 percent annually in February, following a 4.9 percent fall in January.

Imports gained 6.1 percent yearly in February, after a 6.0 percent drop in the previous month.

For the January to February period, the trade deficit was EUR 3.07 billion. Exports fell 3.7 percent, while imports rose 0.2 percent.

