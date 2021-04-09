Lithuania Inflation At 1-Year High

Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in a year in March, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade balance swung to surplus in February.

The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.6 percent increase in February.

The latest inflation was the highest since March last year, when it was 1.8 percent.

Cost of care grew 6.7 percent yearly in March and education cost gained by 5.6 percent.

Prices for transport and communication gained by 5.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade balance registed a surplus of EUR 33 million in February versus a deficit of EUR 136.6 million in the same month last year.

In January, the trade surplus was EUR 99.2 million.

Exports grew 4.8 percent yearly in February, following a 1.6 percent rise in January.

Imports gained 6.7 percent annually in February, after a 7.2 percent growth in the prior month.

