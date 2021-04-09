Hungary Inflation Highest In 7 Months

Hungary's consumer price inflation increased to the highest level in seven months in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 3.1 percent increase in February. This was in line with economists' expectation.

The latest inflation was the highest since August last year, when prices rose 3.9 percent.

Price for food gained 2.7 percent annually in March and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 10.3 percent. Prices for consumer durables grew by 3.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in March, same as seen in the previous month.

Core consumer prices rose 3.9 percent annually in March and increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 3.9 percent annually in March and grew 0.8 percent from the prior month.

