Hungary Retail Sales Continue To Fall

Hungary's retail sales continued to decline in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.9 percent decrease in January.

Sales of food products decreased 3.5 percent annually in February. Sales of non-food products declined 3.3 percent and those of automotive fuel fell 10.4 percent.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.9 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 26.0 percent yearly in February, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales volume fell 1.2 monthly in February.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 5.6 percent annually in February, following a 2.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

