Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises Less Than Expected

Taiwan's trade surplus rose less than expected in March, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of US$3.661 billion in March. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.56 billion.

Exports grew 27.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 9.7 percent rise in January. Economists had expected an increase of 10.5 percent.

Imports gained 27.0 percent annually in March, after a 5.7 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 12.0 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery grew in March.

Imports of parts of electronic product, mineral products, machinery, chemicals, base metals and articles of base metals increased in March.

Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong, U.S.A, ASEAN and Europe rose in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.