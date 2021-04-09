Latvia Consumer Prices Rise For First Time In 8 Months

Latvia's consumer prices rose for the fist time in eight months in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Consumer prices grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.2 percent decline in February.

Prices of goods fell 0.1 percent, while that of services increased 0.9 percent.

Prices for transport gained 3.3 percent yearly in March. Prices for and furnishings rose by 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Prices for recreation and culture, and communication increased by 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.