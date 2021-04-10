Eric Church Announces 'The Gather Again Tour' This Fall

Eric Church has announced that he will embark on an arena tour, called "The Gather Again Tour," in the fall.

The 55-city Tour will begin on September 17 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and will wrap up at New York's Madison Square Garden on May 20, 2022.

The country superstar announced the news through a video message he posted on his fan club, The Church Choir, on Wednesday.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available to members of the Church Choir on May 4 and to the general public three days later.

Church is one of the first artists to return to a full concert circuit since the COVID-19 pandemic closed music show venues a year ago.

Tour dates:

Sept. 17, 2021 - Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021 - Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021 - KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021 - Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021 - Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021 - PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021 - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021 - Ball Arena Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021 - Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021 - SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021 - Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021 - Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021 - Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021 - Ford Center Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021 - SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021 - UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021 - The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021 - The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021 - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022 - Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022 - Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022 - Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022 - Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022 - Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022 - KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022 - CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022 - Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022 - T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022 - BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022 - Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022 - Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022 - Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022 - Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022 - United Center Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022 - Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022 - Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022 - Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022 - Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022 - Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022 - AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022 - Toyota Center Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022 - Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022 - Moda Center Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022 - Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022 - ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022 - Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022 - Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022 - STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022 - Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022 - T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022 - Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.

May 20, 2022 - Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.

