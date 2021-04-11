Win Streak Expected To Continue For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,565-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the cement companies and energy producers, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 7.51 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,566.34 after trading between 1,561.76 and 1,572.13. Volume was 30.653 billion shares worth 82.962 billion baht. There were 866 decliners and 590 gainers, with 563 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.29 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.75 percent, Asset World added 0.41 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical soared 4.21 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.85 percent, Gulf improved 0.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.85 percent, PTT Oil & Retail skidded 1.59 percent, PTT perked 0.64 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.45 percent, PTT Global Chemical was up 0.81 percent, SCG Packaging gathered 0.53 percent, Siam Concrete surged 4.88 percent and TMB Bank, Bangkok Asset Management, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group, Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 297.03 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 33,800.60, while the NASDAQ added 70.88 points or 0.51 percent to end at 13,900.19 and the S&P gained 31.63 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,128.80. For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent and the S&P jumped 2.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a swift recovery by the U.S. . Traders are hopeful the economy may fully reopen soon after the Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 20 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Repeated assurances the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future may also have generated continued buying interest.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. producer prices jumped more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand amid a continued surge in cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $59.32 a barrel.

