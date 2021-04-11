Malaysia Bourse Tipped To Continue Winning Streak

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 35 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau and it's looking at a green light again for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday as large gains from the telecoms were capped by profit taking from the glove makers.

For the day, the index picked up 9.85 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 1,612.25 after trading between 1,605.37 and 1,615.49. Volume was 6.582 billion shares worth 4.144 billion ringgit. There were 558 decliners and 511 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 8.16 percent, while CIMB Group gained 0.47 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.33 percent, Digi.com skyrocketed 18.93 percent, Genting rallied 0.77 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 2.47 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.48 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.18 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent, Maxis soared 1.91 percent, MISC spiked 1.16 percent, Petronas Chemicals improved 0.38 percent, PPB Group increased 0.22 percent, Press Metal tumbled 0.99 percent, Public Bank fell 0.24 percent, RHB Capital was up 0.19 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 0.65 percent, Supermax plummeted 6.16 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 0.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional accelerated 0.99 percent, Top Glove plunged 3.15 percent and Genting Malaysia, IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 297.03 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 33,800.60, while the NASDAQ added 70.88 points or 0.51 percent to end at 13,900.19 and the S&P gained 31.63 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,128.80. For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent and the S&P jumped 2.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a swift recovery by the U.S. . Traders are hopeful the economy may fully reopen soon after the Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 20 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Repeated assurances the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future may also have generated continued buying interest.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. producer prices jumped more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand amid a continued surge in cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $59.32 a barrel.

