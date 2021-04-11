Singapore Stock Market May Halt Its Slide On Monday

The Singapore stock market has ended lower in four straight sessions, dropping more than 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,185-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 1.86 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,184.54 after trading between 3,177.47 and 3,190.83. Volume was 1.69 billion shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 247 decliners and 227 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.32 percent, while CapitaLand added 0.26 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plunged 1.36 percent, City Developments dropped 0.37 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.57 percent, DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both dipped 0.17 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 0.73 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 0.51 percent, SATS gained 0.23 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 1.03 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 0.53 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.10 percent, Singapore Press Holdings and Jardine Cycle both retreated 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering surged 2.31 percent, SingTel sank 0.41 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 0.65 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.46 percent, Wilmar International jumped 0.55 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 1.53 percent and Dairy Farm International, Genting Singapore and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 297.03 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 33,800.60, while the NASDAQ added 70.88 points or 0.51 percent to end at 13,900.19 and the S&P gained 31.63 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,128.80. For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent and the S&P jumped 2.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a swift recovery by the U.S. . Traders are hopeful the economy may fully reopen soon after the Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 20 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Repeated assurances the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future may also have generated continued buying interest.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. producer prices jumped more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand amid a continued surge in cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $59.32 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com