Hong Kong Shares Poised To Reverse Friday's Losses

The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 680 points or 2.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 28,700-point plateau although it's predicted to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the casinos and stocks, support from the financials and properties and a mixed picture from the oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 309.27 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 28,698.80 after trading between 28,604.55 and 29,152.44.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies weakened 1.36 percent, while AIA Group slid 1.31 percent, Alibaba Group declined 2.24 percent, Alibaba Health Info surrendered 2.19 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 3.11 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.88 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 2.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 1.93 percent, China Resources Land slipped 0.68 percent, CITIC eased 0.27 percent, CNOOC advanced 1.15 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 1.66 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 3.85 percent, Hang Lung Properties jumped 1.46 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.29 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.18 percent, Longfor retreated 2.25 percent, Meituan sank 2.12 percent, New World Development climbed 1.23 percent, Sands China tanked 3.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.25 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 1.70 percent, Xiaomi Corporation shed 1.91 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 4.85 percent and Power Assets was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 297.03 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 33,800.60, while the NASDAQ added 70.88 points or 0.51 percent to end at 13,900.19 and the S&P gained 31.63 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,128.80. For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent and the S&P jumped 2.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a swift recovery by the U.S. . Traders are hopeful the economy may fully reopen soon after the Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 20 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Repeated assurances the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future may also have generated continued buying interest.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. producer prices jumped more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand amid a continued surge in cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $59.32 a barrel.

