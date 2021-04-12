China Trade Data On Tap For Tuesday

China will on Tuesday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are tipped to jump 21.6 percent on year after climbing 22.2 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 32.7 percent after skyrocketing 60.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $52.55 billion, down from $103.25 billion a month earlier.

New Zealand will see March numbers for electronic retail card spending; in February, card spending was down 2.5 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.

Australia will see March numbers for confidence from National Australia Bank and new home sales from the Housing Industry Association. In February, the NAB index had a score of +16, while home sales jumped 22.9 percent.

The Philippines will release February figures for the retail price index; in January, the index was up 1.3 percent.

Finally, the in Thailand are off until Friday for the Songkran Festival.

