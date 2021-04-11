Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 6.3% On Year In March

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.3 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 579.994 trillion yen.

That's up from 6.2 percent in February.

Excluding trusts, lending was up 5.9 percent to 503.872 trillion yen after gaining 5.8 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts climbed 8.6 percent to 76.121 trillion yen after gaining 8.5 percent a month earlier.

In the first quarter of 2021, overall lending was up 6.2 percent on year, lending excluding trusts gained 5.8 percent and lending from trusts jumped 8.5 percent.

Economic News

