Japan Producer Prices Jump 1.0% On Year In March

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.0 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - exceeding expectations for 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent contraction in February (originally -0.7 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices jumped 0.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.4 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 2.8 percent on month and 5.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices advanced 3.8 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year.

Economic News

