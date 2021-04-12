Finland Current Account Surplus Increases In February

Finland's current account surplus increased in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The current account surplus increased to EUR 373 million in February from EUR 156 million in January.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 214 million versus EUR 192 million in the previous month.

The services trade deficit decreased to EUR 278 million in February from EUR 281 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 664 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 227 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 1.5 billion.

Economic News

