Denmark Industrial Production Drops In February

Denmark's industrial production dropped in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.1 percent growth in January. In November, output had increased 1.4 percent.

The production of furniture and other industries decreased 7.1 percent monthly in February. Production in transport industry and machinery industry fell by 5.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The industrial turnover rose 1.1 monthly in February.

Industrial production gained 4.6 percent quarterly in the three months ended in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.