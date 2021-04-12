Eurozone Retail Sales Rebound In February

Eurozone retail sales increased more than expected in February after declining at the start of the year, figures from the statistical office Eurostat showed Monday.



Sales grew 3.0 percent from January, when they fell 5.2 percent, revised from 5.9 percent. Economists had expected 1.5 percent increase.



Non-food sales grew 6.8 percent and sales of automotive fuels grew 3.7 percent. Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased 1.1 percent.

Compared to the same month last year, retail sales fell 2.9 percent annually in February after a 5.2 percent decline in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 5.4 percent decrease.

Economic News

