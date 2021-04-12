Indonesia Retail Sales Grow In March

Indonesia retail sales grew in March as demand continued to improve amid favorable weather, results of a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 2.9 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.7 percent decline in February. In January, sales fell 4.3 percent.

The latest growth was due to increasing public demand amid favorable weather.

Sales of other goods, clothing sub-group and culture and recreational goods increased in March.

On a yearly basis, retail sales declined 17.1 percent in March, following a 18.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Retailers expect inflationary pressure in the coming three months ending in May to remain relatively stable and to decline in the next six months ended in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.