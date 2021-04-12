South Korea Stock Market May Hand Back Monday's Gains

The South Korea stock market ticked higher again on Monday, one session after snapping the six-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 2.7 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,135-point plateau although it may move lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation amidst a lack of catalysts, with support from crude oil prices limiting the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the red.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares were capped by weakness from the stocks.

For the day, the index added 3.71 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,135.59 after trading between 3,127.91 and 3,147.27. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 13.1 trillion won. There were 493 gainers and 350 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.67 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.52 percent, Hana Financial advanced 0.85 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.48 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.26 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.79 percent, Naver was up 0.52 percent, LG Chem added 0.62 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.68 percent, S-Oil dropped 0.89 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 11.97 percent, POSCO perked 0.46 percent, SK Telecom rallied 2.35 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.09 percent, Kia Motors fell 0.35 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major opened in the red on Monday and largely remained that way, finishing with modest losses.

The Dow shed 55.20 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,745.40, while the NASDAQ lost 50.19 points or 0.36 percent to end at 13,850.00 and the S&P 500 eased 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,127.99.

The lower open on Wall Street came on concerns about a new wave of cases and lockdown measures, although the surging number of vaccinations limited the downside for the markets.

Also providing support, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Sunday that the central bank wants to see inflation rise about its 2 percent target for an extended period before the monetary policy committee moves to raise interest rates.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as progress in coronavirus vaccination rollout and reports about an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities helped lift oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.38 or 0.6 percent at $59.70 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com