Hong Kong Expected To Open Under Pressure

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, tumbling more than 550 points or 2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,450-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation amidst a lack of catalysts, with support from crude oil prices limiting the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials and casinos, while the property and stocks were mixed and the oil companies were up.

For the day, the index plunged 245.52 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 28,453.28 after trading between 28,274.27 and 28,791.97.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skyrocketed 12.67 percent, while AIA Group retreated 1.64 percent, Alibaba Group surged 6.51 percent, Alibaba Health Info declined 1.57 percent, ANTA Sports soared 2.44 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.25 percent, China Mengniu Dairy surrendered 1.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.25 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.27 percent, CITIC eased 0.13 percent, CNOOC jumped 0.88 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tanked 2.00 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.79 percent, Hang Lung Properties advanced 0.48 percent, Henderson Land was down 0.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.65 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.18 percent, Meituan plummeted 5.03 percent, New World Development sank 0.85 percent, Sands China skidded 1.75 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.34 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 1.80 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plunged 2.92 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 0.69 percent and Longfor and CLP Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major opened in the red on Monday and largely remained that way, finishing with modest losses.

The Dow shed 55.20 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,745.40, while the NASDAQ lost 50.19 points or 0.36 percent to end at 13,850.00 and the S&P 500 eased 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,127.99.

The lower open on Wall Street came on concerns about a new wave of cases and lockdown measures, although the surging number of vaccinations limited the downside for the markets.

Also providing support, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Sunday that the central bank wants to see inflation rise about its 2 percent target for an extended period before the monetary policy committee moves to raise interest rates.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as progress in coronavirus vaccination rollout and reports about an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities helped lift oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.38 or 0.6 percent at $59.70 a barrel.

