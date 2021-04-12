New Zealand Retail Electronic Card Spending Jumps 0.9% In March

The value of retail electronic card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That followed the 2.5 percent drop in February.

Spending in the core retail industries rose 0.7 percent on month.

On a yearly basis, retail card spending jumped 5.1 percent after sinking 5.3 percent in the previous month.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail) increased by NZ$152 million (2 percent) compared with February.

Economic News

