Australia Interest Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at the record low 0.25 percent.

Australia also will see April results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in March, the index climbed 2.6 percent to a score of 111.8.

South Korea will provide March unemployment data; in February, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.

Singapore will release An advance estimate for Q1 GDP; in the three months prior, GDP was up 3.8 percent on quarter and down 2.4 percent on year.

Japan will provide February figures for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.8 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year. That follows the 4.5 percent monthly decline and the 1.5 percent yearly increase in January.

Finally, the in Thailand remain off until Friday for the Songkran Festival.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.