European Economics Preview: UK GDP, Foreign Trade Data Due

Monthly GDP, foreign trade and industrial production from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP estimate, industrial output and external trade figures. The is forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month in February, reversing a 2.9 percent fall in January.

The UK industrial output is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in February, reversing a 1.5 percent drop in the previous month. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 10.4 billion versus -GBP 9.82 billion in January.

In the meantime, Germany's wholesale price data for March is due.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from the Czech Republic. Inflation is forecast to rise to 2.4 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output data for February. Economists forecast industrial output to climb 0.7 percent month-on-month, but slower than the 1 percent increase in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 79 in April from 76.6 in March.

