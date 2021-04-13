Romania Inflation, Industrial Production Fall

Romania's consumer price inflation eased in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial production declined in February.

The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.2 percent increase in February. This was in line with economists' expectation.

Prices of non-food products grew 4.37 percent and those of food products rose by 1.59 percent in March. Services cost increased by 2.21 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in March.

Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in February.

Production in manufacturing decreased 1.2 percent monthly in February.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output rose 0.3 percent and production of electricity grew 1.8 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production decreased 2.6 percent in March.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production gained 3.7 percent monthly in February and fell 3.1 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

