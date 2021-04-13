South Korea Export Prices Rise 3.3% On Month In March

Export prices in South Korea were up 3.3 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - slowing from 3.5 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, export prices advanced 5.6 percent after rising just 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Prices for agricultural, forestry and marine product exports rose 0.4 percent on month and dropped 8.3 percent on year - while prices for manufacturing products gained 3.3 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year.

Import prices were up 3.4 percent on month and 9.0 percent on year.

Economic News

