Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 15 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported by technology and crude oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index sank 10.71 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 1,597.71 after trading between 1,594.89 and 1,608.79. Volume was 6.346 billion shares worth 3.054 billion ringgit. There were 740 decliners and 328 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata retreated 1.53 percent, while CIMB Group dipped 0.47 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.97 percent, Digi.com added 0.46 percent, Genting slid 0.58 percent, Genting Malaysia declined 1.30 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 2.47 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.19 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.20 percent, Maxis skidded 1.67 percent, MISC dropped 1.15 percent, Petronas Chemicals surrendered 1.25 percent, PPB Group fell 0.64 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.77 percent, Public Bank collected 0.48 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.44 percent, Supermax plunged 2.62 percent, Telekom Malaysia was up 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional slipped 0.39 percent, Top Glove plummeted 3.24 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Maybank and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages moved steadily higher on Tuesday after a mixed start, although the Dow failed to make it out of negative territory.

The Dow sank 68.13 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,677.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 146.10 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,996.10 and the S&P 500 gained 13.60 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,141.59.

Early selling pressure resulted after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced a temporarily halt on the usage of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

But the markets staged a recovery on optimism ahead of quarterly earnings later this week and going forward.

In economic news, the Labor Department said annual inflation rose slightly less than expected but saw a sharp monthly increase thanks to a spike in gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, lifted by an upward revision in energy demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $60.18 a barrel.

