Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,190-point plateau and it's expected to find continued support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported by technology and crude oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 13.97 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,187.90 after trading between 3,174.31 and 3,192.61. Volume was 2.09 billion shares worth 1.23 billion Singapore dollars. There were 285 gainers and 192 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT gained 0.65 percent, while CapitaLand rose 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 1.39 percent, City Developments climbed 1.12 percent, Comfort DelGro accelerated 1.71 percent, Dairy Farm International fell 0.24 percent, DBS Group collected 0.52 percent, Genting Singapore plunged 1.62 percent, Keppel Corp gathered 1.10 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rallied 1.42 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust perked 1.03 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation improved 0.34 percent, SATS advanced 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 2.67 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 1.25 percent, Singapore Exchange soared 2.01 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skyrocketed 6.29 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.76 percent, SingTel sank 0.82 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.31 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 0.08 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.85 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages moved steadily higher on Tuesday after a mixed start, although the Dow failed to make it out of negative territory.

The Dow sank 68.13 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,677.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 146.10 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,996.10 and the S&P 500 gained 13.60 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,141.59.

Early selling pressure resulted after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced a temporarily halt on the usage of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

But the markets staged a recovery on optimism ahead of quarterly earnings later this week and going forward.

In economic news, the Labor Department said annual inflation rose slightly less than expected but saw a sharp monthly increase thanks to a spike in gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, lifted by an upward revision in energy demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $60.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release An advance estimate for Q1 GDP later today; in the three months prior, GDP was up 3.8 percent on quarter and down 2.4 percent on year.

