Tech Shares Poised To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 500 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,825-point plateau and it's looking at a green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported by technology and crude oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index slid 34.79 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 16,824.91 after trading between 16,802.22 and 17,041.37.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.41 percent, while Mega Financial added 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.91 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.34 percent, First Financial improved 0.45 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.49 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.66 percent, Largan Precision advanced 1.00 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.25 percent, MediaTek rose 0.10 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 0.97 percent, Asia Cement gathered 1.18 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.75 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages moved steadily higher on Tuesday after a mixed start, although the Dow failed to make it out of negative territory.

The Dow sank 68.13 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,677.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 146.10 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,996.10 and the S&P 500 gained 13.60 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,141.59.

Early selling pressure resulted after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced a temporarily halt on the usage of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

But the markets staged a recovery on optimism ahead of quarterly earnings later this week and going forward.

In economic news, the Labor Department said annual inflation rose slightly less than expected but saw a sharp monthly increase thanks to a spike in gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, lifted by an upward revision in energy demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $60.18 a barrel.

