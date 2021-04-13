Australia Consumer Confidence Index Jumps 6.2% In April - Westpac

Consumer confidence in Australia spiked in April, the latest survey from Wetspac Bank and the Melbourne Institute revealed on Wednesday - jumping 6.2 percent on month to a reading of 118.8.

That's the highest reading for the index since August 2010.

Those employed in the recreational services and hospitality industries showed very big sentiment gains (+23 percent and +14 percent, respectively), suggesting the further easing in COVID restrictions.

There were also big sentiment gains amongst those working in construction (+17.3 percent), including trades (+18.5 percent) and laborers (+14.6 percent), suggesting the surge in housing construction activity is also providing a significant uplift.

