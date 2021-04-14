Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release March figures for unemployment, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to fall to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent in February, with the addition of 35,000 jobs after gaining 88,700 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is called steady at 66.1 percent.

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.50 percent.

New Zealand will provide March figures for food inflation; in February, food prices were up 1.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 6.0 percent on year after jumping 14.86 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.74 percent after rising 8.56 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.64 billion, down from $2,01 billion a month earlier.

Finally, the in Thailand remain off until Friday for the Songkran Festival.

