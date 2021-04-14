European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from euro area is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer prices for March. According to flash estimate, consumer prices grew 1.3 percent year-on-year, the fastest since April 2019.



Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is set to issue consumer prices for March. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in February.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK labor productivity for the fourth quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area industrial production for February. Economists forecast output to fall 1.1 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in January.

Economic News

