South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In March

South Korea's unemployment rate declined in March, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in March from 4.0 percent in February.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in March from 4.9 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 1.215 million in March from 1.353 million in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure rose by 36,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 314,000 year-on-year to 26.923 million in March.

